Stableford success for Melton Golf Club’s Bev

Twenty Melton Mowbray Golf Club competitors took to the course for the midweek stableford competition, and some good scores were returned.

The overall winner was Bev Blake, with 38 points.

In second was Paul Blount with 37 points, pipping Adrian Green on countback.

The twos sweep was shared by Paul Blount with a two on the par-three seventh and Sam Pollard on the par-three 14th.

In the County Mixed Foursomes, Melton Mowbray travelled to face Charnwood Forest.

The Lady Captain turned up to wish all the best to the team, however they were unable to overturn the home advantage and the Charnwood team used their knowledge of their course to good advantage.

The pairing of Vice Captain Gerry Stephens and Lady Vice Captain Nancy Denny were 6 down by the 10th and fought back to 4 down.

But for a few missed putts they could have closed the gap further.

It was a similar story for the second pairing of John Harvey and Leah Radford, who were 7 down at one point.

Charnwood came out on top, winning both matches with scores of 4 up.

Gerry thanked Charnwood’s Captain and their players after the match for their excellent hospitality and excellent condition of their course.

The B team faced Stapleford Park with some of Melton’s regular players unavailable.

With the course playing long and in good condition, Melton knew it would not be easy getting a result away from home against their local rivals.

However, everyone played their part and the outcome was an excellent 4.5-0.5 win.

The points came from Billy Kevan and Alan Newton (2 up), Brian Cole and Bob Luke (2&1), Andy Blunt and Kev Robertson (2&1), team captain Steve Wright and Phil Curtis (8&6).

Bill Hurrell and Richard Grieve achieved halved. * Melton Golf Club’s C team hosted Toft GC in a new fixture for the team following the recent closure of Park Hill.

Under clear blue skies, both teams enjoyed a course in magnificent condition.

Melton put in several fine performances in a comfortable 5-1 win, notably from Dave Bailey and Andy Pedlar who won 8 and 7, and the pairs of Keith Tomblin and Ady Stokes, and Nigel Blunt with Mark Lewis who both won 4 and 3.

Toft will promise a sterner test on the return visit later in the year.