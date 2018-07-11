Spoils shared at Lake View qualifier

There was a tie at the top at Lake View Fishery last Wednesday as Mick Beckhurst and Sean Huggins shared the spoils at the Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Series qualifier.

They each landed 52lb 8oz off marina, but having both already booked their places in September’s two-day final, the place went to Sean Weed who finishes just three pounds back in third.

Michael Elliott took Saturday’s qualifying place after finishing clear winner with 113lb from lagoon peg 22. Huggins again challenged, finishing second with the top weight on canal with 105lb.

There was a clear winner at the Sunday Open as Jack Danby finished with an impressive winning weight of 112lb from lagoon, almost 33lb ahead of runner-up Tony Blackwell.

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier (Match 34): 1= Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 52lb 8oz (marina peg 11), 1= Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 52lb 8oz (marina 14), 3 Sean Weed 49lb 12oz (peg 16), 4 Neil Barlow (Sutherland News) 49lb 1oz (marina 20), 5 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 39lb 8oz (peg 18).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier (Match 35): 1 Michael Elliott (Matrix/Trentman) 113lb (lagoon peg 22), 2 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 105lb 13oz (canal 12), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 80lb 1oz (canal 6),4 Steve Haywood (Middy) 62lb 1oz (canal 21), 5 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 53lb 13oz (lagoon 5).

Sunday Open: 1 Jack Danby (Dynamite Baits) 112lb 10oz (lagoon 21), 2 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 79lb 12oz (lagoon 4), 3 Roger Marlow (Drennan) 77lb 4oz (lagoon 14), 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 68lb 1oz (oasis 12), 5 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 65lb 1oz (oasis 7).