Sleaford Snooker League: Reel Deal go 15 clear after top-of-the-table clash

Top fixture in the Sleaford and District Snooker League Barge and Bottle Division One featured second-placed Electra B at leaders Reel Deal C, with five of the division’s top winners involved.

A good start for Electra B saw Wayne Brankin defeat Jason Marriott 62-25 in the opening frame, but Reel Deal C levelled in the next thanks to a 57-47 victory for Keith Southern versus Gavin Robson.

Reel Deal C then took charge of the rest of the match.

Craig Sentance put them 2-1 up after beating Chris Onley 57-37, and Sean Dudley then won the match after outscoring Lewis Choularton 51-44.

But the best frame of the match proved to be the final frame in which 113 points were scored.

Simon Biggin made a 27 break to triumph 65-48, despite a break of 29 from opponent Anthony Wood, to give Reel Deal C a 4-1 win which put them an incredible 15 points clear at the top of the table.

Electra A moved back into third spot after a strong 4-1 win against lowly visitors Wanderers.

Frame three saw Steve Caithness earn the best win of the week courtesy of breaks of 29 and 20.

Scores: Ken Choularton 57-18 Alf Falconio; Alf Palumbo 64-19 John Butler; Steve Caithness 97-7 Neil Price; Stefan Lawrence 69-18 Terry Wing; Joe Kerwin 37-65 Mike Smithson.

There was a see-saw contest at fifth-placed Legion A who opened up a three-point gap between themselves and the relegation places with a final frame 3-2 victory over derby rivals Upholsterers, who slip to fourth.

Frame three was won by Paul Terry on a respotted black.

Scores: Kevin Spry 50-42 Spike Rushby; Tony Luck 32-45 Graham Watson; Paul Banks 40-47 Paul Terry; Chris Creasey 67-12 Adi Taylor; Colin Brown 47-37 Andy

Copeland.

The final fixture of the week was a relegation clash between Foundations and Electra S who emerged as 3-2 away winners to go two points clear of their hosts.

Scores: Rick Ansell 14-60 Michael Scott; Ian Eynon 52-39 Simon Croft; Paul Stephens 19-54 Michael Smith; Kev Shaw 5-67 Tony McCauley; John Jenkins 70-37 Chris Lawrence.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, the top fixture saw leaders Legion P defeat third-placed Reel B 4-1 away from home to go 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Desperados leapfrogged Heckington B into fourth place after beating them 4-1 away from home, with 119 points scored in the fifth frame.

Scores: Eddie Cullen 25-59 Liam Atkins; Nick Needham 23-48 Lisa Foreman; Mark Wallington 53-14 Paul Harris; George Tomlinson 23-43 Dave Corder; Roy Jackson 58-61 Steve Gyles.

Solo B on tour continued to make progress up the table and are now in fifth following a final frame 3-2 win at Unpottables.

Ben Kerrison earned the best win of the week in frame four to beat Nick Kelly.

Scores: David Gash 50-13 Fred Ainsworth; Gary Nicholson 28-56 James Scott; Ray Black 31-42 Alan James; Ben Kerrison 58-15 Nick Kelly; Paddy Harland 54-63 Ryan Wright.

The final fixture of the week witnessed Polley E win their encounter against lowly Heat Is On 4-1 to move up to seventh place.

Scores: Ian Little 45-9 Jake Bradley; Mick Cawsey 47-21 Conor Doherty; John Blow 44-23 Jack Moss; Sid Hick 17-53 Carl Robinson; Terry Atkinson 44-10 Lee Knight.