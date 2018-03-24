Seven-year-old set for national karting series

Fledgling kart racer Chase Sharpe has his sights set on a national championship after landing a podium on his competitive debut.

The seven-year-old, from Melton, has passed an assessment to drive in the national BirelART UK Series this summer after finishing third in his first race at the Stretton circuit.

Chase (right) climbs his first podium EMN-180320-134007002

Chase qualified in third place and finished all three heats in third. He repeated the position in the all-important final to cap an encouraging start.

He was chasing down the second-placed kart throughout heat three and the final, but could not make his overtaking attempt stick, and the pair crossed the line just a kart’s length apart.

But setting the faster lap time of the two karts in the final proved the speed was there for Chase.

Dad Henry said: “After a year of testing his kart, working on racing lines and kart control, today was a massive reward for all his hard work.

“He was focussed throughout the day and made us all so proud, especially with a podium place for his mum Leanne, on Mother’s Day!”

Chase will continue to race at Stretton until joining the BirelART grid at the GYG track, in North Wales, on July 14, and then for the last few races of the season.

The young racer has already built up a big following on social media, having had more than 30,000 video views on his page (ChaseSharpe65), and is next in action on Sunday, April 1.

Henry added: “We will be keeping his Project One Honda cadet kart, so we can continue to practice on that as and when.

“All the BirelART Series races are streamed live online, which will be great for our sponsors, as well as fans of Chase wanting to watch him.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors for letting us do what we do.”