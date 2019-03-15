Scalford-based tug of war champions to host open event at Harby

Have your say

The Scalford-based Lincoln Tug of War Club are to host an open competition in the Vale of Belvoir next month.

Hundreds of pullers will descend on Harby Village Hall for the event on Sunday, April 21.

The club, who have enjoyed regular national success in recent seasons and last year won bronze at the world championships in South Africa, are inviting entries.

Men’s categories will be held at 600kg, 640kg, 680kg, 720kg and catchweight, as well as ladies’ and youth competitions at 520kg and 560kg.

The weigh-in will take place at 10am with the action under way from 11am.