Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic renews ties with Mount Group RDA for 2018 race

Mount Group Riding for the Disabled will get another welcome publicity boost after being chosen as the Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic’s adopted charity for this year’s race.

The huge international cycling event introduced a charity element into its set-up last year, starting with the Mount Group, and have decided to stick with them for 2018.

Last year the East Midlands Select Team wore the charity’s name on their race jerseys.

Race director Colin Clews, from Wymondham, said: “The work of the Mount Group in providing opportunities for less able children and adults to experience the enjoyment of horse riding is tremendously rewarding, deserving widespread recognition and support.

“That they are based in Somerby, in the heart of our CiCLE Classic courses, makes them an ideal candidate for us to adopt as our chosen charity.”

Race organisers hope to raise awareness of the group through advertising alongside the races, and provide opportunities for the group, based at Somerby Equestrian Centre, to raise much-needed regular funding.

Clews added: ”Over the 14 years that the races have operated, we have greatly appreciated the co-operation of the local stables and equestrian community whose usual roads and tracks we have the privilege of using on race days.

“By supporting The Mount Group RDA in this way we hope that we are giving back to a community who have enabled the race’s success.

“We hope that by promoting the work of the group, we can also help educate the wider cycling community to respect horse riders when encountering them on their regular rides.”

This year’s Classic, the 14th edition of the race, hits the roads again on Sunday, April 22.