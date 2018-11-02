Ratcliffe College hockey girls reach national finals

Ratcliffe College Prep School made history when their U11 girls team qualified through to the IAPS National Hockey Finals for the first time.

The tournament took place at the Nottingham Hockey Centre where 22 prep schools from across the Midlands played high level hockey.

Outstanding teamwork, determination and hockey skills left the girls unbeaten in their seven matches on the day, except for a penalty stroke shoot-out loss to Foremarke Hall.

The girls progressed from the group stages, into the quarter-finals and then into the semi-finals.

Defeat there set up a third/fourth place play-off where Yarm Prep School were beaten 2-0 to seal a well-deserved place in the national finals on Wednesday, November 21 at Rugby School.

Miss Stanley, U11 girls’ coach, said: “We would like to congratulate our girls on their incredible achievement so far and to wish them the best of luck in the up-coming finals.”