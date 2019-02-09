Quiet Assassin Donovan aims to do his talking in the ring

Melton Thai boxer Nathan Donovan faces the biggest bout of his comeback to the sport when he goes for his first title later this month.

Donovan goes up against Big Bobby B, from Birmingham’s Ronan Thai Gym, in a heavyweight clash which will be one of the main bouts at the Assassins Muay Thai Gym’s upcoming Melton show.

The clash will be among 25 fights at the Market Tavern on Saturday. February 23.

Assassins chief instructor Mark Barlow said: “Nathan keeps himself to himself and is a quiet man.

“He first started Thai boxing at the age of eight and then gave it up. He restarted training four to five years ago, just to keep fit, but he has had five wins and a draw in his six fights since.”

He added: “This bout is going to be entertaining, with both fighters throwing bombs.”

Also on the undercard is 21-year-old Assassin Darum Hassan who goes into his clash with Stoke Muay Thai’s Lukas Chetwyud defending a record of five wins and a draw from seven bouts.

Last year’s Melton Times Junior Sports Personality of the Year, Lexi Peters is also matched in a K1 bout.

Tickets are on sale from Nicko’s Fish Bar, any Assassin member, at the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page, or on the door.