Quartet scramble to Mingles win

Monday saw the culmination of the Mingles season at Melton Mowbray Golf Club with 32 golfers, both men and women, taking part in a team Florida Scramble.

The course was in good condition, even after some periods of heavy rain, which gave the players an opportunity to play some good golf.

The winning team was led by club professional Tony Westwood with Liz Clarke, Al and Drina Terrza, who came in with a very creditable score of nett 43.27.

They pushed Bob Luke, Margaret Smale, Mike and Gill Hoggan into second place who recorded a score of 44.09.

In third place were Phil Millward, lady captain Sandie Normanton, senior captain Dick Chapman and lady vice captain Nancy Denny with a nett 46.07.

The golf was then followed with an excellent festive meal and the presentation of prizes.