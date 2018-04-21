Quality carp win the day for on form Cooke

There were too many anglers to fish Marina for Lakeside Vets competition on April 11, so some pegs on Reef were used.

That proved a good move for John Cooke, who drew peg eight on Reef and was onto the fish straight away. He caught throughout the match, finishing with 87lbs of quality carp and some good bream using mainly maggot. Fishing alongside John on peg 10 Roy Toulson could only manage 37lbs.

On Marina, Keith Daws (peg seven) managed 42lbs, with Martin Quilter coming in second on the lake from peg one with 40lbs and Steve Fletcher (peg 25) third with 30lbs.

There was a good turn out of anglers for Lakeside Vets event on Saturday, April 14, with John Cooke continuing his good form. He only had skimmers early on but soon found the carp down the margin and track and wasthe overall winner with 62lbs.

Brian Nicholls, also on good form, came in second from peg one with a total of 54lbs which gave him a section win.

At the other end of the lake weights were not so good but Ralph Marshall, fishing worm down the track on peg nine, took the section with 43lbs.

On Reef, Martin Quilter (peg eight) won the lake, catching some good sized carp, including a 10lb plus common on maggot. Although he only had seven carp, his weight of 41lbs was well ahead of the rest. Roy Toulson was second with 22lbs.

The Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Qualifier on April 11 on Canal and Lagoon Lakes, which was open to all, was won by Sean Huggins(Drennan/Dynamite Baits). Leading anglers were: 1. Sean Huggins (peg 20 - Lagoon), 99-13-00; 2. Ben Checkley (peg two - Canal) 82-04-00; 3. Scott Robinson (peg 29 - Canal) 69-10-00; 4. Bob Murray (peg 17 - Canal) 66-04-00; 5. Steve Nattrass (peg 26 - Canal) 57-10-00.

Another Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Qualifier on Saturday, April 14, fished on Canal and Stream lakes, was won by Doug Jackson from Tuxford, with the winner from the previous Wednesday, Sean Huggins, second. Leading anglers were: 1. Doug Jackson (peg 14 - Canal) 139-14-00; 2. Sean Huggins (peg 11 - Canal) 85-08-00; 3. Bob Greenbury (peg 20 - Stream) 85-04-00; 4. John Shellard (peg 3 - Stream) 67-13-00; 5. Mick Beckhurst (peg 17 - Canal) 63-13-00.

An open match on Sunday, April 15 on Marina and Lagoon lakes was won by Dave Harper. Leading anglers were: 1. Dave Harper (peg 23 - Lagoon) 75-01-00,; 2. Danny Higgins (peg 2 - Marina) 67-04-00; 3. Scott Robinson (peg 4 - Marina) 66-05-00; 4. Chris Hale (peg 25 - Marina) 57-10-00; 5. Shaun Butler (peg 12 - Marina) 56-04-00.