Pollard crowned Melton Mowbray Golf Club champion for 2018

Sam Pollard became Melton Mowbray Golf Club champion for the second time in three years, winning in soaking conditions on Sunday.

The club’s resident professional Tony Westward acted as starter for the day as golfers with handicaps between one and 12 turned out to play 36 holes in the John Jackson Club Championship.

As well as crowning the club champion for 2018, there were prizes for the best senior (over 55 years) and top lady golfer.

Torrential rain throughout the day and strong winds made the going very difficult and showed in some of the high scores returned.

While Pollard carded the best gross aggregate for the two rounds, the seniors prize went to club vice-captain Gerry Stephens, while lady vice-captain Nancy Denny won the ladies’ title.

Club captain Glenn Price thanked everyone for turning out in the tough conditions and gave a special mention to the professional and Doug Woolley. of the club’s golf operations, for their hard work.

Results – Club Championship: 1 Sam Pollard, 2 Billy Kevan, 3 Ian Townsend.

Senior Scratch Championship: 1 Gerry Stephens, 2 Mick Wilson, 3 Guy Rayson.

Nett 36-hole sweep: 1 Billy Kevan, 2 Ian Townsend, 3 Ian Plant.

Twos sweep: Ollie Duley, Sam Pollard, Guy Rayson, George Schmidt, Dave Poolan, George Boddy.