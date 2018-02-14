Old Dalby Primary School crowned Melton and Belvoir swim champions

Have your say

Old Dalby Primary School finished on top of the podium by winning the Melton and Belvoir Schools Swimming Gala at Waterfield Leisure Centre.

Pupils from 11 primary schools from across Melton and the Vale of Belvoir took part in the gala, with each school competing in a variety of races.

They included freestyle relays, backstroke, butterfly, breaststroke and freestyle.

St Francis finished in second place, while Great Dalby claimed third position.

Scalford won the Spirit of the Games trophy for showing great teamwork and self-belief throughout.

Old Dalby will now represent Melton and Belvoir at the School Games Summer Championships at Uppingham School Sports Centre on June 29.

Melton and Belvoir School Sport would like to thank all of the volunteers who supported the gala.

They include Young Leaders from John Ferneley College for their help with time keeping, Schools Swimming for helping to organise and deliver the gala, and sponsors Melton Mowbray Lions Club.

Well done to all participating schools.

Results: 1 Old Dalby, 2 St Francis, 3 Great Dalby, 4 Frisby, 5 Brownlow, 6 Scalford, 7 Stathern, 8 Captains Close, 9 St Mary’s, 10 Ab Kettleby, 11 Somerby.