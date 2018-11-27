Old Dalby Cubs end Thorpe Satchville’s reign as swim champions

There were new winners on the trophy as the annual Melton Mowbray and District Cub Swimming Gala took place at Waterfield Leisure Centre.

Almost 60 cubs, aged eight to 11, took part in this year’s gala from five of the seven local packs.

Each pack competed against each other in 21 races over 25 metres, 20 metres and 10 metres, as well as a non-swimmer walking race.

The 22nd and final event saw all of the Cubs taking part in the Grab a Duck team game.

The gala has been running since 1965 and this year a new trophy was purchased to replace the original which was now full of winning team names.

This year’s event proved one of the closest for several years with only nine points separating the top three.

Reigning champions 1st Thorpe Satchville, who had won for the last five years, were beaten into second place, by just four points, by 1st Old Dalby Cubs who won it outright for the first time.

The event was reliant on the help of volunteers through leaders or adult support.

To help out in anyway and join the scouting family, email meltonscouts@gmail.com or if any child is interested in joining cubs, email adccubsmm@gmail.com