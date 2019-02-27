Netball: Warriors to host national league leaders at Brooksby after big Kent win

Charnwood-Rutland Warriors first team warmed up for their clash against the National Premier Netball League leaders with a big win in Kent.

The teams match each other goal-for goal early on as they looked for their rhythm in the attacking ends.

However, after seven minutes Warriors had worked out their opponents and Oakman, Hymas and Wood began what was the start of a relentless defensive effort.

The attack capitalised as the visitors ended the first quarter with a 20-8 lead.

In the second quarter Warriors continued to build, with Gallacher and Griffin looking unstoppable in the attacking end, scoring 21 goals, to give Warriors a big 41-15 lead at half-time.

Mid-court duo Bailey and Brock-Taylor gave Kent no rest in the third quarter, working tirelessly in the middle to connect defence and attack at a fast pace which Kent were powerless to stop.

The Warriors looked comfortable heading into the final quarter as they extended their lead further to 56-21.

Duckers and Welsh adapted in the last quarter to Kent’s changes and continued to set the pace in the attacking end, while working hard to connect with the defence and make it almost impossible for Kent to attack through the middle.

Warriors completed a confident performance by beating Kent 71-24.

Player-of-the-match was awarded to Brock-Taylor for her athleticism in mid-court.

The Warriors have three matches left this season, starting against Sussex Thunder on Sunday at Brooksby Melton College (10.30am start).

Spectator are welcome for what promises to be one to watch.

Warriors: Ellie Gallacher, Sam Griffin, Katie Welsh, Laura Bailey, Rachel Duckers, Georgie Brock-Taylor, Alicia Wood, Abi Hymas, Mel Oakman.