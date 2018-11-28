Netball: Mixed fortunes for Melton Marvels

Last Tuesday saw both Melton Marvels senior teams in action in the Leicester Netball League.

After clinching a narrow three-goal win against Knighton Seconds a week earlier, Marvels Firsts were apprehensive on meeting Knighton’s first team without substitutes, as three of their team members were injured.

Happily they were able to borrow Lucy Crossley from the Seconds who allowed Melton to field a full seven on court and played a strong game, fitting into a different style of play.

It took Marvels the first quarter to find their feet against very confident and established opponents who led by eight at the first bell.

The Melton team kept fighting and won the second quarter by five goals to reduce the deficit to just three.

But despite great game play by the Marvels, with good shooting and adaptive defence, the more experienced Knighton began to pull away further in the second half and ended 48-36 winners.

* There was also a competitive challenge for Marvels Seconds this week in cold and wet conditions.

Melton took an early lead and came out of the first quarter seven goals up.

Using a combination of slowing the play, short passing and sticking to their own game plan, Marvels remained ahead throughout to win 38-25 win.

* Marvels A were in action in the Rutland League last Thursday and came out with a 23-7 victory against Sirens.

A close first two quarters led to a number of changes at half-time which proved successful and the team managed to maintain their lead and finish with a good win.