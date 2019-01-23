Netball: Melton Marvels test Premiership leaders Grasshoppers

Melton Marvels 1 had their first game of 2019, after what felt like a long Christmas break with no training or matches, and faced the league leaders, Grasshoppers 1.

While Marvels were finding their feet, Grasshoppers took the advantage and built a 12-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Melton team switched on and shaded the second quarter, reducing the deficit to 25-18 at half-time.

The third quarter saw the Leicester-based side pushing hard to increase their lead to 25-37.

But Marvels didn’t drop their heads in the final quarter and matched their opponents goal-for-goal as the match ended 45-33.

This is the Marvels’ first season playing in the Leicester Netball League Premiership, and they currently sit around mid-table.

The team will now look to secure a few more wins in order to ensure their safety and continue their progress in this division next season.