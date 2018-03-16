Netball: Melton Marvels take Championship crown after perfect season

Melton Marvels Netball Club lived up to their name as they stormed to a championship win after a perfect, blemish-free season.

The team started the winter season as a newly-promoted team in the Leicester League Championship - the second tier of five divisions.

But they performed like experienced members of the division to be crowned runaway champions with 14 wins out of 14.

In the process, the Marvels, coached by Jenny Smith, racked up a stunning 635 goals; 127 more than their nearest rivals Knighton, and more than 200 clear of third-placed Charnwood-Rutland.

The successful town club cater for all levels of netball, but could look forward to mixing it with top county teams in the Premiership next season.

Four of the teams in the top flight also currently compete in the regional league at Loughborough University Netball Centre.

Marvels team member Becky Greaves said: “The team are over the moon that our hard work has paid off, and we’re looking forward to the next season already.

“But we’re fully aware that it will be a tough season.”

Mary Copley captained the side which also included Becky Greaves, Dannii Donovan, Isla Cullingworth, Beth Draisey, Emily Freeman, Grace Daniels, Vicky Easom, Faye Meakin.

Next up for the Marvels will be the end-of-season cup/plate tournament in April which will also feature Melton’s second and third teams who are also enjoying successful seasons in their respective divisions.