Netball: Melton Marvels end debut Premiership campaign on winning note

Melton Marvels’ first team ended a satisfying first season in the Leicester Netball Winter League Premiership on a winning note.

Marvels were looking to avenge an earlier defeat to TFC 1, but it was the new young team who started confidently and took the first quarter 12-9.

But Marvels then woke up, determined to prove they could match the energy of the opposing youth.

Excellent shooting from Becky Greaves and Dannii Donovan saw the Melton team take a 23-19 lead into half-time.

Despite Marvels player/coach Sarah Morris being away, the team had her advice in their heads as they took the court for the third quarter.

TFC grew frustrated and were unable to dominate the centre court where Beth Draisey, Isla Cullingworth and Nicola Spencer were in full control.

They turned over possession and continued to send play into the shooting circle as Marvels went into the last quarter 35-25 ahead.

The final quarter saw Faye Meakin set up some great shooting opportunities, while the strong defence of Izzie Dooley intercepted the TFC attack, and Mary Copley made it difficult for their shooters to get a good position in the circle.

Melton won the match 48-31 and were happy to win while playing fair and with a sporting attitude throughout.