Netball: Charnwood Warriors end year on high note in National Premier

National Premier side Charnwood Warriors played their final match before the Christmas break at their Brooksby Melton College home against Billeracy.

The team were looking to get back to winning ways and made a controlled start, with senior player Robinson returning to the squad after being out with injury.

Robinson settled the mid-court and created a solid link between the attack and defence, while Hymas made endless turnovers as the Warriors took a 15-12 lead.

The second quarter saw Warriors play some of their best netball of the season as Bailey linked with Griffin to feed Gallacher whose scoring record continues to impress as the Warriors increased their lead to 33-19 at half-time.

Duckers and Welsh came on for the third quarter to add fresh legs and speed to the game, and the home team continued to push Billeracy.

McGlynn and Oakman applied pressure in defence, forcing the visitors into mistakes which the Warriors were quick to capitalise on.

With a 43-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Brock-Taylor and Mallon entered the court to maintain the pace of the game as Charnwood comfortably saw out the win, 56-38.

It was a great way to finish before the mid-season break with all of the players taking to the court in a winning cause, and Gallacher and Griffin taking the players of the match award.

Warriors currently sit third in the table and aim to challenge the top of the table in the new year.

They return to action at Brooksby on Sunday, January 13 against Jersey Jets (10.30am start).

Warriors: Ellie Gallacher, Sam Griffin, Rachel Duckers, Evie Mallon, Georgie Brock-Taylor, Laura Bailey, Katie Welsh, Jaydene Robinson, Corey McGlynn, Abi Hymas, Mel Oakman.