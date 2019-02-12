Netball: Charnwood Rutland Warriors sting Hertford Hornets

Charnwood Rutland Warriors put their supporters through another nailbiter as they took to the court for the second time this season against Hertford Hornets on Sunday.

Both teams fought really hard in the National Premier League clash, but Warriors came out victorious with a score of 40-38.

In the first quarter, Warriors got off to a wobbly start, underestimating their opponents, but with more composure, managed to fight back and level the score at 11-11.

During the second quarter, both attacking ends were working tirelessly to score off their centre passes, but defences made it difficult for both teams.

As a result, the score remained locked at 21-21 at half-time.

In the third quarter, Warriors started to break away, gaining a three-goal advantage thanks to playing some outstanding defence to turning over possession.

However, Hornets did not give up and played some great netball throughout the court, continuing to challenge for the ball constantly.

The Warriors headed into the final 15 minutes 32-29 ahead, and in the final quarter both teams fought extremely hard.

But crucially, Warriors were able to keep a small lead throughout, by upping their game and delivering great play at both ends of the court.

Both teams were battling it out, neck and neck, up until the final whistle, but the visitors showed composure and determination to take a narrow win.

Player-of-the-match was goal shooter Ellie Gallacher.

Warriors: Ellie Gallacher, Sam Griffin, Rachel Duckers, Laura Bailey, Katie Welsh. Georgie Brook-Taylor, Corey McGlynn, Abi Hymas, Melissa Oakman.