Netball: Charnwood Rutland Warriors shaded in derby clash

Brooksby-based Charnwood Rutland Warriors were pipped by East Midlands rivals TFC in their penultimate National League fixture last weekend.

Despite the result, the Warriors put in an outstanding performance and still sit in a strong position on the Premier Three National League table after the narrow 42-38 defeat.

Warriors expected a tough game after suffering a narrow loss to the same opponents at home, and went into their latest match missing some of their star players.

They did not let this faze them, however, and came out hard in the first quarter, winning it 14-11.

Entering the second quarter, the Warriors started strongly looking to maintain their lead, but TFC soon came fighting back.

And after a strong second quarter, the hosts led 26-21 going into half-time.

Heading into the second half, the Warriors responded well and kept the gap close, highlighting the team’s resilience and determination.

By the end of this quarter the score was 29-35 to TFC, Both teams knew they were in for a hard-fought last quarter with the score poised at 35-29.

But despite a solid final quarter from the Warriors which saw them reduce the deficit, TFC just managed to hold on and take the win by just four goals.

Both East Midlands teams showed great tenacity and determination throughout, fighting all the way to the end.

With just one match remaining, Warriors are looking to finish their season strongly when they host Leyton at Brooksby Melton College on Sunday, March 24.