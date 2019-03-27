Netball: Charnwood Rutland Warriors secure top-three finish in National Premier

Have your say

Charnwood Rutland Warriors finished a fantastic first season back in the National Premier League by securing third place despite a narrow final day defeat.

Warriors, who are based at Brooksby Melton College, took to the court for their final game against Leyton last weekend expecting a tough match, with two players suffering from injury after a long and tough season.

The girls put out a strong performance, but despite their perseverance suffered a 39-35 defeat.

Warriors got off to a great start, turning over Leyton’s first centre pass, and they continued to turn over the ball, but soon Leyton found their rhythm and edged the first quarter 11-10.

Charnwood went into the second quarter strongly, working hard for each other and showing some great netball.

However, the experienced Leyton side showed great determination and their composure allowed them to stretch their lead to 24-19 going into half-time.

Both teams worked tirelessly in the third quarter, with attack and defence from both teams delivering great play.

Yet despite Warriors’ drive, Leyton’s consistency allowed them to extend their lead further, with the quarter ending 35-28.

In the final quarter, Warriors were determined to close the gap and refused to give up the game.

Every player gave it their all as they created and converted some great turnovers.

The Warriors closed the gap, but it was not enough as Leyton showed great perseverance to complete a 39-35 win.

Charnwood’s player-of-the-match was Melissa Oakham (GK).

Warriors: Evie Mallon, Sam Griffin, Laura Bailey, Jaydene Robinson, Corey McGlynn, Michelle Magee, Melissa Oakham, Abi Hymas, Georgie Brock-Taylor, Katie Welsh, Alicia Wood.