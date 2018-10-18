Netball: Charnwood Rutland Warriors make winning Brooksby debut

Charnwood Rutland Warriors hit the court for their debut at their new Brooksby College home and earned a brilliant 49-47 National League win.

Hosting Bury, the first quarter started off neck-and-neck, but with the home defence working extremely hard and making some crucial turnovers, the Warriors carved out a 14-11 lead.

In the second quarter, Bury put the pressure on across the court, but Charnwood-Rutland’s centre court and defence worked and communicated effectively together to force Bury into errors, leaving the first half 25-20 up.

The Warriors attack stayed strong in the third quarter, working the ball well around the D and keeping a consistent level of performance to edge further ahead at 39-33.

Bury closed the gap in the last quarter of the game, but both teams stayed strong and fought until the very end of the game.

Warriors showed great mentality by staying calm and working with each other to keep the Bury fightback at bay and run out narrow 49-47 winners.

The result maintained the Warriors’ 100 per cent start to the season after three games.

Next up is a trip to Norwich to play Norfolk United on Sunday, October 28.

Warriors: Ellie Gallacher, Sam Griffin, Rachael Duckers, Katie Welsh, Laura Bailey, Georgie Brock-Taylor, Jaydene Robinson, Maddie Munro-Hall, Abi Hymas, Melissa Oakman.