Netball: Charnwood Rutland Warriors edge Norfolk in Brooksby thriller

Have your say

Charnwood Rutland Warriors pipped Norfolk United in England Netball’s National Premier League in a thriller at Brooksby.

Their away visit to Norfolk saw Warriors lose by two points in the dying moments and another tough game was expected.

Warriors started poorly as Norfolk built a 4-0 lead, but they didn’t panic and continued to settle in a new combination of McGlynn at centre and Robinson at wing attack.

The defensive duo’s move into attacking roles began to pay off with Warriors finding a rhythm and scoring seven unanswered points for a 19-13 first quarter lead.

In the second quarter Gallacher and Griffin continued to work well in the attacking end, frustrating Norfolk’s defence and forcing them into changes.

Warriors were finding it hard to shut down Norfolk’s tall goal shooter, but held the lead at 30-26.

Changes were made by both sides to combat the other, with each individual player facing mini battles out on court.

Warriors brought on Brock-Taylor to add some speed through the mid-court, while the defensive circle of Hymas and Munro-Hall worked tirelessly and continued to win turnover ball.

But the hosts were struggling at the attacking end as Norfolk’s defence piled on the pressure, and the visitors found their rhythm to take a 41-39 lead after three quarters.

Warriors had a huge final quarter ahead and went back to their starting seven, with Oakman returning to GK.

The home team worked tirelessly, chasing the game while Norfolk kept their centre passes safe.

The defence were working on overtime which soon paid off when Oakman’s interception was converted into the equalising.

It was followed by another turnover which gave Warriors the edge with their centre to follow.

Warriors looked to be patient and keep the ball, but Norfolk again intercepted.

But Munro-Hall had the final say in a hectic final minute, intercepting Norfolk’s centre pass and help Charnwood edge a highly-competitive match 50-49.

Sam Griffin was named player-of-the-match.

Warriors: Ellie Gallacher, Sam Griffin, Jaydene Robinson, Corey McGlynn, Abi Hymas, Maddie Munro-Hall, Mel Oakman, Georgie Brock-Taylor, Katie Welsh, Laura Bailey, Rachel Duckers, Evie Mallon.