Muay Thai Assassin out to make amends after first defeat

Have your say

Muay Thai Assassin fighter Tyree Stevens suffered his first defeat in Ireland on Saturday evening.

Stevens was up against top-ranked Irish opponent Aaron McGahey, a bout which co-headlined on the country’s biggest show.

George Griffiths will appear on the undercard of an Enfusion show in June EMN-180702-110651002

Trainer Mark Barlow said: “This was a great match-up. It was matched at 53.5kg, but Tyree came in at 51.6kg, too light, and Aaron came in at 54kg, and this was the deciding factor.”

The home fighter scored with good kicks in the opening round, while the Assassin was too slow in response.

Stevens stepped up the pace in round two as he got back into the fight, but the extra weight in the McGahey’s kicks slowed his reactions.

This proved the difference as the Irishman took the decision on points.

The young Assassin has the chance to make amends when he takes on Italian opponent Michele Giuliani in a 53kg bout at the Assassins’ show at Melton’s Market Tavern on March 3.

George Griffiths will also be on the card in a K1 contest against Dutch fighter Eray Sulmaz.

The bout will be a warm-up for a huge occasion in Newcastle on June 9 when Griffiths will be on the undercard of Enfusion’s first show in England in three years.

“George knows this will be a major battle to fight a Dutch opponent in their favoured rules,” Barlow added.

“It will be a big task, but George is up for it.”

Tickets for next month’s Melton show are on sale from any Assassin member and Nicko’s Fish Bar.

Visit the Assassins’ Facebook page for more details, or call (01664) 567491.