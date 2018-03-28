Mixed fortunes for Hamilton Tennis Club ladies

In common with most outdoor events, Hamilton Tennis Club’s matches have been badly hit by the weather, but the ladies’ super seniors team have managed to fit in two matches.

The first team of Margaret Heggs, Margaret Shufflebotham, Polly Dolby and Margaret Roskell whitewashed Roundhill 8-0, but the scoreline did not reflect how close many of the games were.

Hamilton’s ladies’ second team of Jan Jackson, Pat Woolston, Trish Barber and Christine Stanley met a strong Charnwood side and lost 7-1, with Jan and Pat gaining the consolation set.

* The March club night tournament went ahead, with Jan Jackson and Davina Adams sharing top spot for the ladies, and Mike Pratt topping the men’s competition, with Ciaran Boylan runner-up.