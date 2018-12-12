Mini Reds in sparkling form to head the table

Melton Tennis Club junior section were in action again recently with the club’s Mini Red 8 & Under team taking to the indoor courts at Loughborough Indoor Tennis Centre.

The team showed a great team spirit and their energy levels were tested to the full after a long day that saw them involved in three matches.

At the end of the day the squad sat happily at the top of Division 3B with a 100 per cent record after wins over Stoney Stanton, Charnwood B and Syston Northfields.

Against Stoney Stanton, the Melton youngsters, some making their debuts in a competitive environment, performed superbly to come out on top with a 22-10 score line.

Evan Watson, Ethan Davidson and Noah Hacking all collected three wins, with Oscar Bates weighing in with two wins.

Results: Evan Watson won 10-4, won 10-6, won 10-4, lost 5-10; Ethan Davidson won 10-7, won 10-0, won 11-9, lost 8-10; Noah Hacking won 10-5, won 10-2, won 11-9, lost 3-10; Oscar Bates won 10-4, won 10-7, lost 12-14,lost 2-10.

Charnwood B were Melton’s next opponents and the youngsters kept up their positive start with another super win, coming out on top 20-12.

Evan, Ethan and Noah all recorded a hat-trick of wins, while Oscar Bates picked up another win.

Results against Charnwood: Evan Watson won 10-4, won 10-3, won 10-0, lost 6-10; Ethan Davidson won 10-3, won 10-0, won 10-6, lost 8-10; Noah Hacking won 10-5, won 10-0, won 10-5, lost 10-12. Oscar Bates won 10-0, lost 4-10, won 6-10, lost 4-10.

Melton’s third and final match saw them up against Syston Northfields and with the opposition team struggling with the effects of a long day ,the Melton youngsters came out on top with another resounding 20-12 win to end a very successful day for the team.

Ethan and Lewis Tyler paved the way with three wins apiece with Joseph Hill and Evan Watson weighing in with two wins each.

Results against Syston Northfields: Evan Watson won 10-0, won 10-0, lost 8-10, lost 4-10; Ethan Davidson won 13-11, won 10-0, lost 0-10, won 10-0; Joseph Hill won 10-0, won 10-0, lost 1-10, lost 1-10; Lewis Tyler won 10-0, won 10-0, won 10-0, lost 2-10.