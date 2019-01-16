Melton well in the mix for national final places

Melton Indoor Bowls Club are still in the hunt for places at this year’s EIBA National Indoor Championships, fighting on several fronts.

The club will be represented in the area semi-finals in all four disciplines of the men’s main draw, with all just two wins away from reaching the national finals in March.

Neil Hope is Melton’s remaining bowler in the men’s singles, having chalked up some impressive results in his five wins thus far.

The England international saw off Charnwood’s James Alcock 21-13 in the quarter-finals and next faces Barwell’s Chris Moore at home in the last four.

In the men’s pairs, Don Welch has skipped Melton through four wins on the way to the semi-finals, including a 16-13 win over friend and clubmate Chris Rogers in round three.

Last time out he held his nerve to pip Church Gresley’s Mark O’Connell 17-16 and set up a meeting with Joe Dawson (Barwell) in the semis.

Up-and-coming young bowler Paul Warrington has outdone his peers and skips Melton’s last remaining team in the men’s triples.

Paul has guided Melton through three tight matches to book a last-four date with the Leicester trio of Vic Adams, quarter-final conqueror of Rodgers.

Melton’s remaining quartet has been in prolific form in the men’s fours, with Rodgers leading them into the semi-finals, having conceded just 25 shots in three matches.

They next face James Alcock’s Charnwood four bidding for a place in the final.