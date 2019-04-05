Melton Times Junior Sports winner Libby wins county tennis award

Melton Times Junior Sports Personality of the Year Libby Duncan was in the awards again after picking up a county honour.

The John Ferneley College pupil, who represents Grantham Tennis Club, picked up the Young Person Award at the Lincolnshire LTA County Awards in Lincoln.

The award was made for Libby’s contribution to tennis on and off the court, as well as being an ambassador for Grantham, and she will now go through to the national finals at Wimbledon.

Libby also picked up Autumn League team awards as part of Grantham’s successful 16 and under girls’ and ladies’ teams.

Despite the late night, Libby was back on court at 10am the following morning winning an adult mixed doubles match.