Melton Thai boxing superstar Iman Barlow lands 18TH world title

It was business as usual for Melton Thai boxing superstar Iman Barlow as she claimed yet another world title in front of a big London crowd.

A points win over Leeds fighter Hannah Brady at the O2 Arena gave Iman a staggering 18th world belt, with different associations and varying weights.

She was joined in the capital by her Muay Thai Assassins team-mates Tyree Stevens and Darum Hassan who both performed well on their first time in front of a four-figure crowd of 1,600.

As Muay Thai Grand Prix world champion at -53.5kg, Iman stepped up a weight to challenge for the 55kg belt over five three-minute rounds.

With her opponent Brady known to be strong in the clench, Iman opted to use her speed and footwork to hit and move, and the tactic worked well in the first round as the Melton fighter won it easily.

The Leeds fighter managed to get the Assassin in the clench in round two, but Iman connected with a string of elbows to take the round and then outclenched Brady in the next.

Brady gave everything in round four and made an impression, but paid for it in the final round as Iman landed blows at will, leaving the Assassin the clear winner with the judges.

Tyree gave away six inches in height to his opponent, the highly-rated Connor Callum, in a three-round A Class bout.

The Assassin was the faster of the two skilled fighters and scored well in the opening round, and then tok the next after catching his Manchester opponent with several elbows.

Callum went all out in the final round, but the Melton man maintained his high skill level to complete a clean sweep.

Hassan was matched with a London opponent in a high-octane contest, with both unleashing big punches and kicks.

Both were thrown over the ropes in a closely-fought bout which the judges could only award as a draw.

