Melton taekwondo students earn promotion

A trio of Melton Mowbray Taekwondo Club members are celebrating after promotion at a grading.

Billy Lucas was promoted to green belt, and brothers Romeo and Junio Nevi earned yellow belts after being put through their paces at Grantham Leisure Centre on Sunday.

The grading was overseen by World Grandmaster David Oliver (ninth degree).

Club instructor Daniel Pearce, who runs classes at Sandy Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday evenings, was very pleased with everyone’s performance on the day, and believed they deserved their new honours.

He said: “The new belts were reward for a lot of hard work and determination by all three boys, but especially so this time around after bad weather during the winter months hampered previous attempts to travel and earn promotion.”

The belt ranking system in taekwondo is made up of colours as students learn new techniques and skills, starting with innocence at white belt, and growing to be an expert black belt.

The club will be hoping to build on this recent success by bringing home medals at the Lincolnshire County Championships, in Grantham.