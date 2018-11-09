Melton tae kwon-do coach among the world’s youngest sixth-degree black belts

Have your say

A talented Melton tae kwon-do coach has become one of the world’s youngest sixth-degree black belts.

Daniel Pearce (35) achieved the prestigious master grade award after more than 28 years dedication to the martial art.

Daniel, who runs a club at Sandy Lane Methodist Church, received the honour from grandmaster ninth-degree black belt David Oliver at the British Championships, in Birmingham, last weekend.

Daniel started training aged seven and since then has travelled the world to practice with masters and compete for his country at major tournaments.

He became the youngest exponent in the UK to reach fifth-degree black belt in 2012, and has competed alongside some of the world’s best.

Daniel now aims to pass on his experience and enthusiasm to his own students in Melton.

“This is a tremendous honour to be recognised as a master grade,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and responsibility this title brings.

“Because I started at such a young age I hope to have many more years ahead teaching the sport I love and to pioneer the next generation to learn and to great achievements.”