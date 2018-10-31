Melton tae kwon-do black belts make the grade

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Tae Kwon-Do Club students Yashodha Silva and Charlotte Lee have been promoted to black belt.

Yashodha (17) and Charlotte (13) travelled to the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain headquarters in Bristol for the grading and were put through their paces by a panel of five ninth-degree black belt grandmasters.

During the promotion exam the duo had to show their prowess in the basic traditional moves, a selection of patterns, various one-to-one self-defence methods and skills in free-sparring.

Yashodha and Charlotte trained together for the grading with club instructor, and fifth-degree black belt, Daniel Pearce, at Sandy Lane Methodist Church.

“I’m pleased for them both on being promoted to black belt, it’s well deserved,” Daniel said.

“Achieving a black belt at any age is a great accomplishment, but at their young age it has to be an advantage for them both in the future.”

The club is always on the look-out for anyone interested in learning martial arts and wanting to take up training at any age.

Contact Daniel on 07496 012048 or email info@tkdclubs.com for further details.