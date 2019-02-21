Melton Swimming Club storm to 57 county championship medals

Melton Mowbray Swimming Club underlined their status among the county’s elite with a stunning 57-medal haul at the Leicestershire and Rutland Championships.

The young squad won 12 gold medals, allied to 27 Silver, and another 18 bronze, while choosing the optimum time to clock more than 240 new personal best times.

Tia Keightley had an outstanding county championships EMN-190220-144529002

In addition, Melton’s 14 and under age group swimmers took home 10 LASACat trophies for their overall results, with their best FINA points score in five categories.

Current English champion Will Graham was crowned open age group county champion for the 200m freestyle, while Tia Keightley put in some stunning swims to win trophies for 15/U 200m breaststroke, and 200m and 400m individual medley.

Notably, Tia also claimed the open age group trophy for the 400m IM, beating all of the 16s and over swimmers with her time of 5min 10.01secs.

Other highlights saw Imogen Lindsey impress in winning a trophy for the fastest combined 100m swims for all four strokes – butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and front crawl, plus the 200m IM.

Melton's young swimmers could be appearing at upcoming regional and national championships EMN-190220-144519002

An additional trophy was also presented to Melton’s Michael Hill for recording the fastest 100m freestyle in the county during 2018 with a time of 51.08secs

(shortcourse) and 53.16secs (longcourse).

Melton club chairman Alison Boland said: “Once again I’m delighted that the club has excelled at the county championships.

“It was wonderful to see our elite swimmers, some of whom may be competing at this year’s national championships, standing alongside our younger swimmers who are just starting out on their competitive swimming journey.

Will Graham was open age county champion EMN-190220-144508002

“As always the club is extremely grateful to our volunteers, without whom we could not give our swimmers the opportunity to take part in such events.”

Melton’s county medal winners:-

Gold – 11 yrs Charlotte Byron 100m and 200m breaststroke; 12 yrs Amy Willetts 200m butterfly; 14 yrs Adam Drew 50m and 100m butterfly, 100m individual medley; Ben Nutter 1500m freestyle; 15 yrs Tia Keightly 100m backstroke, 200m and 400m individual medley, 200m breaststroke; 16/O Will Graham 200m freestyle.

Silver – 10 yrs Charlotte Byron 50m breaststroke, Miles Willetts 200m backstroke; 12 yrs Amy Willetts 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m IM, 800m freestyle; 13 yrs Zoe Nicholls 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke; 14 yrs Adam Drew 50m and 200m freestyle, 200m IM, Benedict Pater 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, Ben Nutter 800m freestyle; 15 yrs Tia Keightley 100m IM; 16/O Will Graham 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, 50m and 100m freestyle, 100m and 200m IM, Imogen Lindsey 400m IM, Clarice Ellingworth 50m breaststroke, Beth Walker 100m breaststroke.

Bronze – 10 yrs Miles Willetts 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle; 11 yrs Charlotte Byron 200m IM; 12 yrs Amy Willetts 200m and 400m IM, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle,

Jessica Tomblin 100m backstroke; 15 yrs Tia Keightley 100m breaststroke; 16/O yrs Beth Walker 50m and 200m breaststroke, 50m and 100m freestyle, 200m IM, Clarice Ellingworth 100m breaststroke, George Peberdy 50m backstroke, Josh Tapsell 100m butterfly.

Top overall LASACat trophies – 10 yrs Miles Willetts (1st), Chiara Reedha (5th); 11 yrs Charlotte Byron (5th); 12 yrs Amy Willetts (3rd), Jessica Tomblin (9th); 13 yrs Zoe Nicholls (6th); 14 yrs Adam Drew (4th), Benedict Pater (6th), Ben Nutter (9th), Kate Parker 10th.