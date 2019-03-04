Melton schoolgirl wins place in England karate team

Melton schoolgirl Charlotte Raisen, has been selected to fight for her country overseas next month.

Charlotte has been chosen to compete at the upcoming International Kyokushin Karate Tournament in Switzerland for the Pilatus Cup on March 23.

It is an annual competition which consists of kata, clicker (point scoring) and full contact Kyokushinkai karate.

Charlotte will be fighting in the full contact category and will travel with the English team for the event which will be held in Kriens.

Having trained in the martial art for around three years, the 12-year-old has taken to the martial art quickly, and won her first national in 2018.

She has represented England once before, but this will be her first full contact international fight, and she has been putting in additional training, at least three times a week, with her clubs at Jubilee Sports in Melton, and Loughborough Kyokushinkai Karate.