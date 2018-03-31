Melton school sport: St Francis and Bottesford serve up tennis success

Have your say

Schools from across Melton and Belvoir competed in the School Games Mini Orange and Mini Green Tennis competitions at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club.

Both were run by the club’s head coach Di Burdett, and supported by sports leaders from John Ferneley College.

Year 5 and 6 teams EMN-180330-180918002

Bottesford Primary School were crowned winners of the Year 3/4 mini orange competition, while St Francis took the Year 5/6 mini green title and also the Spirit of the Games honours.

Both schools will go on to represent the area in county events later in the school year.

Di said: “There were a lot of new faces and it was great to see so many children having fun while playing tennis.

“A special thank-you goes to the young leaders from John Ferneley College and Clare Marlow for assisting on the day.”

Results – Yr 3/4: 1 Bottesford, 2 St Francis (Spirit of the Games winners), 3 Brownlow A, 4 Ab Kettleby, 5 Brownlow B, 6 St Francis B.

Yr 5/6: 1 St Francis (Spirit of the Games winners), 2 Bottesford, 3 Brownlow A, 4 Brownlow B, 5 St Francis B.

* Melton Mowbray Tennis Club offer a wide variety of coaching from mini red, aged four to eight years, through to adults.

The club is also holding a free open day on Saturday, April 14 10am to noon for primary school age, and 1pm to 3pm for secondary school pupils and adults.

For more information, contact Di Burdett on 07841 380410 or email diburdett1@yahoo.co.uk