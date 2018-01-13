Melton’s Muay Thai Assassins prepare for 25th anniversary show

Melton-based Muay Thai Assassins capped a successful 25th anniversary year with their annual presentation evening.

Tyree Stevens was named Senior Fighter of the Year, while the equivalent junior award went to Lexi Peters.

There were also most improved awards for senior fighter Nathan Donovan and juniors Skylar Moulds and Naomi Blankley.

Chief instructor Mark Barlow said: “We had a few losses last year, but mainly wins, with the team improving and several of them had outstanding performances.”

The Assassins are already in training for the first hometown show of the year on Saturday, March 8, which will be the 25th anniversary of the gym’s first-ever show.

Iman Barlow will headline the bill as she defends her WTKA world title against Italian opponent Leana Valentino, from Milan.

Two other Italians and two Dutch fighters will also make the trip to Melton to compete.

Mark added: “The gym has come on a lot since we opened and did our first show which featured just one fighter: Mark Donovan.

“Our next show will have 15 or 16 Assassins on the bill and looks like our biggest in the last 25 years.”

Several overseas trips have been lined up for Assassins fighters already this year with bouts scheduled in Holland, Spain, Italy, the United States and Australia, as well as seminars in Switzerland.

“We’re a truly international gym, giving Melton students the chance of competing all over the world.” Mark said.

* Training for beginners gets under way this week with adults classes on Tuesday (6-7pm) and Thursday (7-8pm), and junior classes from 5-6pm and 6-7pm on Tuesdays, and 5.30-7pm on Thursdays.

For more, visit the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page or call 07876 543351.