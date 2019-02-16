Melton’s Muay Thai Assassins duo set for Spanish test

Fighters are in their final stages of training, with little more than a week to go until Assassins Muay Boxing Gym’s first hometown show of the year.

Two of Melton’s best male fighters will be on the bill as Tyree Stevens and Thai Barlow take on Spanish opponents at the Market Tavern, in Melton, on Saturday, February 23.

Thai goes up against Daniel Gonzales, from Madrid, in a five-round bout, while Tyree has gone up a weight for his contest with Julio Calliges.

Promoter and chief instructor Mark Barlow said: “We don’t know a lot about Gonzales, but we know all the Spanish fighters are strong and he has had more fights than Thai.

“But Thai’s looking sharp and wants to put on a performance for his friends and the local crowd.

“Julio has had twice as many fights as Tyree and is three kilos heavier, but Tyree has trained hard for him and wants to end the fight early.”

The show starts half-an-hour earlier than normal, at 5.30pm, to allow for extra bouts.

“The guys have all been training hard for the last five weeks, and now I will be shaping them up for the show.

“There are 20 fighters on, and it’s been a tough task looking after them, but home shows are always special and the hard work is worth it.”

Tickets are still available from Nicko’s Fish Bar and any Assassin fighter via the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page.

Tickets will also be on the door.