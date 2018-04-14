Melton’s Defence Animal Training Regiment hosts new eventing GP

Have your say

The inaugural Eventers Grand Prix took place at the Defence Animal Training Regiment in Melton as around 100 competitors took part in the tri-service competition.

It consisted of three phases, run back to back, starting with show jumping in the arena before heading out onto the faster-paced cross country course.

The soldiers then returned back into the arena for the final show jumping phase.

Captain Skip Nicholls, Office Commanding Equine Training Squadron, said: “The cross-country is a much faster pace and a different skill set to show jumping.

“The challenge was about getting the horse back in control ready to jump the final set of show jumps.”

Gunner Laura Moon (20) of Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery, and her horse Slayer, won the Novice class on the first day of competition.

She said: “I didn’t think I was going to win. I enjoy doing this type of competition; it’s nice to do and is something different for the horses.

“I hope to eventually represent the Army at show jumping.”

For most taking part it was their first competition of the year.

Warrant Officer Dale Woolman-Lane, Chief Canine Instructor at the Defence Animal Training Regiment, took fifth place in the Novice class, having first learnt to ride when he was based in Cyprus.

He said: “I ride every day if I can. It’s the first time I’ve jumped this course.

“My horse Kettleby was great; he took me around the course, I just had to steer him.

“It’s a really friendly competition and everyone is here to help one another. It’s been brilliant.”

Next year the event plans to expand to include dressage.