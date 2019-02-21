Melton’s Assassins Muay Thai set to host European challengers

Have your say

Thai boxers from across Europe and the UK are heading to Melton this weekend to challenge the Assassins Muay Thai team in their own backyard.

The town gym’s first show of the year returns to its Market Tavern home on Saturday and will feature 20 Assassins.

The 24 contests begin with Arlo Musson’s bout against Alfie O’Dennell, from Birmingham, and culminate with Iman Barlow’s K1 world title bout against Michaela Kerleheva, of the Czech Republic.

Doors open at 5pm for an early start time of 5.30pm.

Assassins head coach Mark Barlow said: “We have a busy night with all the fighters up against top opposition.

“They will all have to be on top form to win.”

Schedule –

1 Arlo Musson (Assassins) v Alfie O’Dennell (Birmingham); 2 Mustafa Agwan (Assassins) v Furzan Hussain (Ronan Thai); 3 Harley Cole (Assassins) v Harry Reece (London); 4 Aliza Agwan (Assassins) v Ellie Garfield (Birmingham); 5 Lexie Peters (Assassins) v Kat (Luton); 6 Cerys Hirst (Assassins) v Mollie Tullett (London); 7 Mkaylin Kneeland (Assassins) v Adam (London); 8 Naomi Blankley (Assassins) v Sureeta Kacer (South London); 9 Teri de Rubery (Bristol) v Louise Nilsson (Sweden); 10 Saxon Nugent (Assassins) v Idris Hussain (Birmingham); 11 Samantha (London) v Erica Kallijarri (Sweden); 12 Joe Sharpe (Assassins) v Daz (Ronan Thai); 13 Jase Perks (Assassins) v Shakheil Hunt (Birmingham); 14 Ollie McEwan (Assassins) v Andreas Lilliecrona (Sweden); 15 Michael Farrow (Assassins) v Segi Banjoko (London); 16 Nick Schmale (London) v Victor Sjoo (Sweden); 17 George Griffiths (Assassins) v Georgo Pavlov (Bulgaria); 18 Acacia Taylor (Leicester) v Ana Serrano (Spain); 19 Nathan Donovan (Assassins) v Bobby B (Birmingham) - Midlands Heavyweight title; 20 Aleksander Orfi v Zavala Goday (Spain); 21 Darum Hassan (Assassins) v Lukas Chetwynd (Stoke MT); 22 Tyree Stevens v Julio Calligos (Spain); 23 Thai Barlow (Assassins) v Daniel Gonzalez (Spain); 24 Iman Barlow (Assassins) v Michaela Kerleheva (Czech Republic) - WKA K1 world title bout.

* Tickets are still available from Nicko’s Fish Bar. any of the fighters, and on the door.