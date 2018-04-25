Melton runners hit scorching form at London Marathon

Have your say

Record temperatures didn’t prevent Melton runners turning in some outstanding performances at the London Marathon on Sunday.

The warmest London Marathon on record added to the challenge of one of the world’s biggest races which featured a stunning debut by Mo Farah who broke the 33-year-old British record by finishing third in 2hr 06min 21secs.

Natalie Teece will be among the Championship starters in 2019 after finishing 75th lady in London EMN-180425-103503002

Running for his first claim club, Leicester Coritanians, Chris Southam clocked 2hr 54min 07secs, which gave the Long Clawson runner a good for age entry for next year.

The time also gave Southam, who has finished in the top 100 several times, an excellent 16th place in his age group.

Natalie Teece also had an excellent run despite the conditions to finish as the 75th lady across the line in 3hr 06min 30secs.

The time gave the Strider a championship standard time for next year’s event in the capital.

Andy Nicholls is all smiles in London EMN-180425-103514002

Next home for the Melton club was Andy Nicholls in 4hr 09min 02secs, and Helen Metcalfe in 5hr 31min 42secs.