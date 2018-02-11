Melton powerlifter comes out of retirement to claim British title

A Melton powerlifter has made a dramatic return from retirement by securing a British title.

Jason Talbot travelled to Horncastle to compete at the British Bench Press Championships, just three months after starting back in the gym.

He warmed up with a qualifying competition last November in Lincoln, his first competitive lifting since October 2006.

Returning to Lincolnshire for the nationals, Talbot lifted in the 93kg class, and his opening two lifts went well, clearing 160kg and 170kg which was enough to win his class.

Talbot, who won a hat-trick of titles in the 100kg class between 2003 and 2006, said: “I tried 182.5kg which was a little over-ambitious at this stage of my comeback.

“Looking ahead if I can keep niggles and injuries to a minimum I hope to be getting close to the English record of 200kg by the end of this year, and then compete at the World Championships next year in Japan in the over 50s age group.”