Melton pip local rivals to friendly match spoils

Melton Mowbray Golf Club hosted Stoke Rochford for an annual B team friendly match on Saturday.

The home team was led out by club captain Glenn Price and vice-captain Gerry Stephens, as excellent weather conditions and course condition helped produce some excellent golf from both sides.

Melton edged a close match by four-and-a-half points to three-and-a-half.

Melton winning pairs: Brian Cole/JP O’Reilly 5 and 4, Jack Iguanta/Mez Watchorn 2 and 1, Kev Robertson/Ray Smith 2 and 1, Neil Farish/Martin Hall 3 and 1, Billy Kevan/Gary Taylor halved.

Nearest the pin (5th): Matt Allan (Stoke Rochford).

* The men’s county foursomes saw Melton GC head to Humberstone last Wednesday.

The game teed off at 5pm on a well-manicured course with a wind which increased through the match.

Melton’s pairings of Gerry Stephens with Phil Millward, and Billy Kevan with Dr John Harvey found it a real contest against formidable pairings on their home ground.

It was nip and tuck all the way to the 16th for Phil and Gerry, where they had the advantage to win the hole and pull back to just 1-down.

But the Humberstone player sank a 25-yard putt to halve the hole and went on to win the 17th and 18th, and the match 3-up.

It was a similar picture for Bill and John who fought back from 6-down on the front nine to claw back three holes. But fortune was not on their side, either, and they were unable to reduce the deficit further in a 3-down loss.

* Melton GC’s B team and Forest Hill played out a close match under windy conditions which made club selection difficult.

Forest Hill came out on top three points to two.

Melton winning pairs: Richard Grieve/Rob Allen 6 and 5, Haydn Snow/Brian Haines 4 and 2.

* A field of 26 seniors entered the George Houghton Trophy last week.

David Hayward won overall with an excellent score of 43 points, fully six points clear of David McKeon who took second spot on a countback from Dennis Dayman.

* Friday’s Midweek Medal saw points go towards the Road to Woodhall Spa (RWS) order of merit.

Neil Farish took the spoils with a round of nett 68, one stroke ahead of Kev Robertson.

Geoff Townsend was third with nett 70 and carded the best gross score of 79.