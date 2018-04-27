Melton Olympic riders complete Skegness pilgrimage

Have your say

A total of 26 riders completed Melton Olympic’s annual Race to the Sun at the weekend.

They were split into three groups for the trip to Skegness which featured a 91-mile route out on Saturday and an easier 76-mile return leg on Sunday morning.

All riders enjoyed the warm conditions on both legs of the journey, among them Kevin Body who broke his wheel in a pothole on Saturday when only at Bottesford.

But having arranged a spare to be brought out from home, he managed to catch up with his group at the first cafe stop 35 miles in.

* The Skegness trip followed the opening midweek time trial, held in warm conditions last Wednesday.

The 11 riders had to contend with a strong headwind on the final two miles from Granby to the finish at Plungar.

Louis Fairbrother won the scratch race in 23min 13secs, while Mick Stevens carried through his early season form to finish second, and Jim Sutherland completed the podium.

With handicaps applied, Andrew Keightley came out top ahead of Stevens, and Steve Jones in third.

Next Wednesday’s time trial is at Ashby Pastures.

For details, visit www.meltonolympic.co.uk as well as full results from the opening round.