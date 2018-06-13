Melton Olympic Cycling: Stu returns to action with a bang

Have your say

Melton Olympic Cycling Club are in the middle of the racing season, with events of various distances open to compete in.

Leicester Forest Cycling Club’s open 25-mile time trial marked a welcome return to racing of Melton star rider Stuart Faver on Saturday after a long absence through illness.

He went on to clock the quickest time from a Melton rider, on the A46 course from Seagrave to Stragglethorpe, finishing in 57min 30secs.

Mick Stevens again showed great form to clock 1hr 01min 33secs, just ahead of Adam Gardner (1.02.41).

* Stevens was the fastest Melton rider once more as the club fielded two riders at Notts Clarion’s 50-mile club championship.

He came home in a time of 2hr 06min 44secs, while clubmate John Atkin set a new club vets age record of 2.17.29.

* Last Wednesday’s MOCC Midweek Time Trial League round took place back on the Wymondham circuit.

Once again Loius Fairbrother dominated to win in 22min 44secs, ahead of Mark Saunders who clocked a new personal best of 24.56 to take second, and Mick Stevens completed the scratch podium in 25.08.

Mark’s time was good enough to take the win with handicaps applied, while Andy Neal took another 16 points for second place, and Lawrence Starbuck claimed third spot.

The club sends a big thanks to all timekeepers, starters and marshals for their invaluable help.

* Melton Olympic stage their 10-mile championship next Wednesday (June 20) on the Plungar circuit.

First rider goes off at 7.30pm.