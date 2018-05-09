Melton Olympic Cycling: Stevens and Faver set the pace

Have your say

Competition was fierce as Melton Olympic Cycling Club took advantage of excellent conditions for the latest midweek time trial league meeting last Wednesday.

Testing themselves on the Ashby Pastures route, the top three were separated by just six seconds, with Mick Stevens topping the timesheets in 24min 36secs.

Runner-up Ivan Lucas was just three seconds behind, with James Ison a further three seconds back on his first TT of the season.

After handicaps were applied, Steve Jones took his first win of the season, with Stevens second and Jim Southerland getting yet another podium place. Thanks to Norman Portess and all of the marshals.

* The first 25-mile time trial took place on Sunday morning at Granby.

Very warm conditions slowed expected times down, but Stuart Faver powered through to win in 1hr 01min 25secs, ahead of Mick Stevens (1.02.45) and James Ison (1.04.14).

Ian Callow stormed to first place on handicap times ahead of Stevens and Lawrence Starbuck who took his first-ever podium finish in third.

Thanks once again to Norman for time-keeping and organisation, and marshals Steve Jones, Paul Ward and Gary Ison.

Full results are available at wwww.meltonolympic.co.uk

The riders return to the Wymondham circuit next Wednesday with first rider off at 7.30pm. All welcome to race.