Melton Olympic Cycling: Ison dominates midweek TT

Have your say

The latest round of Melton Olympic Cycling Club’s Midweek Time Trial League took place at the Ashby Pastures Circuit last Wednesday.

Riders battled against strong cross-winds and cold temperatures, but with dry roads, good times were still possible.

And James Ison flew round the course to win on scratch time with a good 22min 52secs, nearly two minutes clear of Ivan Lucas in second.

Mick Stevens and Andrew Keightley finished joint third.

With handicaps applied, Steve Jones took another victory ahead of Keightley in second, and Lucas completing the podium in third.

The club wishes to thank Norman Portess and his team of starters and marshals.

The series returns to Plungar tonight as riders tackle a 10-mile circuit, starting at 7.30pm.

All are welcome to race, including non-club members on a flat, fully marshalled circuit.

* Melton Olympic fielded a strong team in this year’s Tour of Wessex.

First run in 2006, the tour has a reputation as the toughest multi-stage cyclo-sportive in the UK, with three back-to-back days of challenging circuits.

Melton’s team of Stuart Faver, Andy Watson, Adam Gardner, Duncan Carrier, and Mark Fairgrieve, led by captain Jim Sutherland, registered 324 miles including more than 20,000 feet of climbing.

Saturday was the hardest day, with more than six hours in the saddle, but all of the team completed a very satisfying event in good times.