Melton Olympic Cycling: History repeats itself as Faver tops timesheets

Have your say

Melton Olympic Cycling Club staged their 13.5-mile time trial on the Harby Hill circuit.

The course is a real test of a rider’s all-round ability with a fast section at the top of Harby Hill, racing through Stathern to Belvoir Castle, and then down to Long Lane for a power section back through to the bottom of Harby.

And after this lung-busting section there’s the climb back up Harby Hill to the start/finish.

Stuart Faver took the victory to continue his good form since returning to racing action.

He clocked the identical time as last year’s event of 33min 33secs to finish well clear of Mick Stevens who claimed another runner-up spot in 35.36, with Ivan Lucas third-quickest in 36.50.

The club thanks Norman Portess’ team of Bill Stanley, Bill and Tina Vetcher, Andrew Keightley and Adam Brown.

* On Wednesday (June 27) the club TT is over three laps of the Ashby Pastures course, first rider off at 7.30pm.

* The club has booked a two-hour session at the Derby Velodrome on Saturday, August 4 from 7pm.

The trip is open to riders of all abilities with full training and practice included on the night.

Places are limited by numbers for safety reasons and early booking is recommended.