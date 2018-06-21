Melton Olympic Cycling: Gusts batter Belvoir Championship field

Melton Olympic Cycling Club held their annual Belvoir 25-mile Time Trial Championships last Wednesday on the Granby circuit.

Very strong winds battered all of the riders, helping along the full six-mile stretch of Long Lane, but causing problems on the remaining 19 miles.

Fastest time on the night went to Mick Stevens who clocked 1hr 04min, just eclipsing the mark of Mark Saunders who continued his recent fine form to cross the line in 1hr 04min 11secs.

Evergreen rider John Atkin was third-fastest in 1hr 05min 34secs.

But the Belvoir championship is decided on handicap times which gave Atkin the title ahead of Saunders, in second, and Steve Jones completing the podium.

The club wishes to once more thank Norman, Bill, Paul and Bryan for time keeping and marshal duties.

* Melton Olympic’s 10-mile championship, scheduled for last night (Wednesday) has been postponed because of a clash with another race, and will now take place on the Plungar circuit on July 4.