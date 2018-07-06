Melton Olympic Cycling Club: Saunders sets the pace at Ashby Pastures

Have your say

Perfect conditions led to fast times as Melton Olympic Cycling Club held their Ashby Pastures three-lap time trial last Wednesday.

The event is run once a season with points counting towards several of the clubs trophies.

Several riders achieved personal bests, and Mark Saunders continued his fine form this season to clock the fastest time on scratch.

Matt Seddon was second-quickest, and Ray Sells came in a fine third.

With times adjusted for handicap, Seddon retained his title, pushing Andrew Keightley into second place, with Saunders completing the handicap podium places.

The club again thanks Norman, Ken and Bill for timings and starts, and Paul, Mick, Bill and Tina for marshalling.

Next Wednesday, Melton Olympic stages its Midsummer 25-mile Time Trial on the Granby circuit.

First rider goes off at 7.15pm.